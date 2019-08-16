(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon)

Taylor Swift Drops Lover Tracklist The Same Day As The Title Track — Because She Can

Taylor Swift is the gift that keeps on giving today (August 16). After releasing Lover's title track at midnight, the pop star took to Instagram this afternoon to share the full tracklist for her upcoming seventh studio album. As diehard Swifties already know, the LP will include a whopping 18 tracks. And while that may seem like a lot, longtime fans of the country turned pop songstress would agree that you can never have too much Taylor Swift.

For the most part, it seems that the tracklist confirms much of what Swifties have been theorizing all along. For example, "Cruel Summer" — which was tattooed on Ellen DeGeneres's forearm in the "You Need to Calm Down" music video — is a song title on the album. Also, Dixie Chicks — who were the subject of many Easter eggs leading up to this point — will be featured on a track called "Soon You'll Get Better." And if you're wondering whether or not there will be any songs on the album about Swift's current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, well, we think "London Boy" is a pretty safe bet.

At this point, we've pretty much reached peak excitement for Lover. And now that the tracklist is officially out for all to see, all we can do is wait patiently for Friday, August 23, when the album drops in its entirety. If you haven't yet, Lover is available to pre-add, pre-save, and pre-order, so go do all the things in preparation for the big day. It'll be here before you know it!

Lover tracklist:

1. I Forgot That You Existed

2. Cruel Summer

3. Lover

4. The Man

5. The Archer

6. I Think He Knows

7. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

8. Paper Rings

9. Cornelia Street

10. Death by a Thousand Cuts

11. London Boy

12. Soon You'll Get Better feat. Dixie Chicks

13. False God

14. You Need to Calm Down

15. Afterglow

16. ME! feat. Brendon Urie

17. It's Nice to Have a Friend

18. Daylight