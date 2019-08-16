Swae Lee Recruits Drake For Relationship-Savoring 'Won't Be Late'

Getty Images

Swae Lee dropped a couple of great new tracks on Friday (August 16), one of which recruited Drake's talents for a sizzling summer bop.

The 24-year-old Rae Sremmurd rapper dropped a solo track called "Sextasy" as well as the Drizzy-assisted track "Won't Be Late," produced by ChopsquadDJ and Mike Will Made-It and Tekno, respectively. "Won't Be Late" is a slower groove about both rappers taking time out to enjoy their relationships and their ladies as they focus on only them. Sign us up, TBH.

Soak up the sensual "Won't Be Late" in the lyric video below.

Swae took to social media to announce both tracks before they made their streaming debut, as you do when you're about to drop some straight fire. Incidentally, check out that "Sextasy" cover with an ice angel straight out of the '80s cyberpunk alternate realty we deserve.

This new duo of drops comes after Swae tweeted about how "exciting" August would end up being, and it looks like he's delivering on that prophecy.

What's next? Swae is hard at work on his sophomore album, which he told Billboard he's "not playing" about.

"I'm gonna up the standards for these 2010-whatever artists. I'm gonna push the music forward," he said. We can't wait to see what's next, especially when Drake gets involved.

With this new song out in the wild, perhaps Swae will perform it on tour as he heads out with Post Malone in their new Runaway Tour that kicks off on September 14 in Tacoma, Washington.