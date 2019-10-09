Lauren Conrad Welcomes Second Child

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Kohls

Lauren Conrad's family just got "a little bigger": The Laguna Beach and Hills star is a mom of two. All together now: Whoa!

The quintessential Cali girl, who revealed in April that she and husband William Tell were expecting their second bundle of joy, welcomed son Charlie Wolf Tell. Baby C joins two-year-old brother Liam.

"Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" Lauren captioned the sweet drawing above featuring the family of four (plus their pups). Lauren's Laguna cohorts Stephen Colletti and Dieter Schmitz liked the announcement, and so did Hills pal Frankie Delgado.

Shortly before Charlie made his debut, Lauren shared a maternity shoot style photo -- and wrote "currently somewhere between 'Get this baby out of me!' and 'Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!'