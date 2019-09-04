War Of Words: Laurel And Cara Clash In This Challenge Sneak Peek

Cara Maria and Laurel have not played the Challenge game together since Invasion of the Champions (Laurel defeated Cara in an elimination), but the competitors have a checkered history, to say the least. While viewers didn't see the War of the Worlds 2 players exchange any words during this week's season premiere, the former Rivals partners both had some views on one another behind closed doors.

"I've known Cara for 10 years now. I specifically backed out of that relationship because she started being shady," the Free Agents victor explained in her confessional. "She started acting two different ways. She was really into getting followers and getting fame, which is not one of my priorities."

Meanwhile, the Battle of the Bloodlines and Vendettas winner had a different narrative.

"Laurel had come to move out to Montana at the darkest times of my life," Cara revealed. "And at the same time, with Laurel's great kindness comes also this meanness. From the last I heard, Laurel's just been bitching about me on Twitter nonstop."

Now, the two will ultimately clash, as seen in the supertease from the upcoming episodes. What war of words do the two exchange, and what else is in store for Team U.S. and Team U.K? Check out the preview below, then keep watching War of the Worlds 2 every Wednesday night at 9/8c.