Miley Cyrus Laments Lost Love On Surprise Song 'Slide Away'

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus surprised fans on Thursday (August 15) with a brand new song called "Slide Away."

Rather than the funky bops she recorded for her She Is Coming EP, it was a much more introspective, somber affair. And given her recent split with partner Liam Hemsworth, it's nearly impossible to think at least some of the lyrics aren't about him.

Whether it's about Miley's tumultuous end to a lengthy relationship or not, it's hard to deny the heartbreak in the song. It's all about letting go of your significant other when you finally realize you've grown apart. There's beauty in the acceptance, or so it seems. And while Miley didn't explicitly name Liam in the song, it certainly appears that many of the references are at least vaguely about him.

"Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we're lost

So it's time to let it go"

It's hard to imagine the song being about anyone else with verses like that, if we're being honest. Plus, the image accompanying the audio for the YouTube release of the song features what looks like an empty bottle of whiskey with pills floating in the water, which is an interesting statement considering Miley references "whiskey and pills" in the song. Rumors since her breakup with Liam suggested she had been growing weary with Liam's alleged partying with his friends, but this could also be a reference to Miley's party-heavy past or yearning for adulthood.

We won't try and color your perception of the song's meaning, but we'll be over here working out the enigmatic lyrics ourselves over here. Either way, it's a great but bittersweet tune that many will likely associate with Miley and Liam for a long while.