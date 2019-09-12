FreeSitch: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Released From Prison

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a free Sitch man: The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member was just released from a New York penitentiary, MTV News can confirm.

Mike learned his fate in October 2018 after he had pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion months before; his roommates, as well as his then-fiancée Lauren, supported him as he received an eight-month sentence. While Mike admitted he was "not happy with the result," he was ready to be "accountable and responsible."

Shortly after the aforementioned events, Mike and Lauren said "I do" in lavish Situation-style fashion. The couple then spent their first holidays together as husband and wife, and in early January, he documented his final moments before surrendering to authorities (as seen in the clip below) at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution.

While he was serving his time, he had some special visitors -- including the other MVP members, Deena and Nicole, and of course Lauren s .

