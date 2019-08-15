Getty Images

Jonas Brothers Will Invade The Jersey Shore For Their First VMA Performance In 11 Years

The boys are back! After 11 years, Jonas Brothers are making their grand return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage — with a special hometown twist.

With the awards show airing live from New Jersey's Prudential Center, JoBros have decided to take their performance to the nearby Jersey Shore, where they'll be staging a sure-to-be-epic set from an iconic location on the shoreline. It's only appropriate for the NJ natives, and you can bet they'll burn it up on their home turf and bring some of that '80s swagger from the "Only Human" video along with them.

Jonas Brothers join previously announced performers Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, and Video Vanguard Award recipient Missy Elliott.

This will mark just the second VMA performance for the group — they made their debut at the 2008 show, singing "Lovebug" during an outdoor performance that morphed from a sweet acoustic set into an all-out rager.

After the band split up, Nick returned to the VMAs as a solo act, performing "Levels" on the pre-show in 2015 and "Bacon" during the main show the following year. And Joe's band DNCE won the Moon Person for Best New Artist in 2016 before returning the next year for a sexy remote performance with Rod Stewart.

Will JB finally take home their first VMA as a trio this year? They've certainly got a shot, boasting four nominations, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop Video for their comeback smash "Sucker."

Catch the boys' seaside performance when the VMAs air live on Monday, August 26, at 8 p.m. ET. And get voting now — time is running out!