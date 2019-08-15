Doja Cat And Tyga Get Friendly With Fruits In Vegan-Friendly 'Juicy'

YouTube/Doja Cat

Doja Cat has released a visual for "Juicy" that's both sexy and... nutritious. Save for the mountain of sugar that goes into making lemonade out of Doja Cat and Tyga – who is featured in the song and video, the "Mooo!" artist's latest visual will implore you to eat healthy for your next meal. Or, at least, think about eating some cherries for a snack. You'll probably want to avoid watermelon, though.

The video's love of fruits abounds: lemons, limes, cherries, watermelon, the list goes on. And Doja Cat navigates this world with an amorous glint. Covered by a giant cherry, she shakes her body while her backup dancers wear produce-inspired getups. It turns up a notch when Tyga, suspiciously not a fruit, comes in for another a scene-stealing feature that somehow has both of the artists being made into lemonade. The sickeningly sweet video then ends with Doja Cat — now a watermelon — being split in half. Yes, you read that right.

"Juicy" appears on Doja Cat's debut studio album Amala that dropped in 2018. The LP also featured her previously released tune, "Tia Tamera" with Rico Nasty. Last year, she also released her viral single, "Mooo!"