The Teen Mom 2 Ladies Are 'On The Move' (To A Brand-New Night)

Briana, Chelsea, Leah, Kailyn and new mom Jade are "on the move": Teen Mom 2 is moving to a brand-new night.

The five young women will face new adventures and new challenges when the new season premieres on Tuesday, September 10. Teen Mom 2sdays are here -- and Aubree is "pumped."

The group will continue to share their stories in their rawest form -- from Chelsea confronting her anxiety head-on to Briana cutting Nova’s dad Devoin out of her life. Meanwhile, Kail is moving into her "dream house" with her three boys, while Leah and Jeremy’s newly rekindled romance leads to a lot of questions.

And what's in store for our new mom Jade? And what happens when Kail and Leah go on vacation? Watch the supersized sneak peek, and stay with MTV News as we approach Teen Mom 2, beginning on Tuesday, September 10 at 9/8c.