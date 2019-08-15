Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Stepped Out For A Casual Disney Date

Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took some time out to spend some quality time at the happiest place on Earth: Disney World.

Ahead of a Jonas Brothers show in Orlando last week, the pair were spotted checking out the park with the rest of the brothers and the J-Sisters in tow. For the spirited family outing, they dressed in their best athleisure outfits with Priyanka adding a sprightly Minnie Mouse bow with bright red and white accents for her stroll hand-in-hand with Nick.

Kevin and Joe Jonas as well as Sophie Turner tagged along for the trip, which took place shortly after the first stop on the Happiness Begins tour in Miami. That night, the J-Sisters celebrated their partners' show and dressed the part, including Kevin's daughters in the celebration with some adorable snaps.

Just last week (August 6), the pair were spotted mansion shopping in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. With Nick just having sold off his $6.9 million Beverly Hills home, they were no doubt in the market for something a little different, seeing that the Jonas Brothers crooner had been living in a swanky bachelor pad, after all. They may be looking for a new place to settle down now that they're living the married life, but life on the road has definitely slowed that down for now.

Luckily, they still have time during the Jonas Brothers' manic schedule to take a moment and enjoy the local attractions. We'd say Disney World is a great place to unwind after playing tons of awesome hits to a ridiculous amount of screaming, adoring fans. Doesn't sound like a bad way to end the weekend, either, if you ask us. Think we can join you on your next Disney trip, Nick and Priyanka? A Dole Whip sounds fire right about now.