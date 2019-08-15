Tori Kelly's Live Performance Of 'Sorry Would Go A Long Way' Will Wreck You

(Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Tori Kelly made her debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with a performance of her new song, "Sorry Would Go A Long Way" that radiated with softness and sincerity. She had just one guitarist with her, allowing her to perform the slow number gently. The performance was just four minutes long, but it felt like at least an hour of heartfelt melodies and delicate vocals that blossomed into booming runs. It's a safe bet she'll be back to perform again on the show in the near future.

"Sorry Would Go A Long Way" is a song about being fed up. When something snaps in a relationship, it can be too late to fix it. For Kelly, it's the lack of affection and intimacy. She's just reached a breaking point and is looking for understanding. She relays every emotion, in this order, on the stage of Colbert with her guitarist providing the atmosphere. "You never tell me that you love me / Oh, what a mess of me you've made / It won't make it all better, won't make it okay / But sorry would go a long way," she sings somberly. It's an intimate performance powered by her wooly vocals, and as it ends, host Stephen Colbert walks up to her to tell her just how beautiful that it sounded.

"Sorry Would Go A Long Way" appears on Kelly's recently-released third studio album, Inspired By True Events. In February, she made headlines for a thrilling and soulful cover of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born that she played with former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke.

Watch Kelly astound the audience with her emotional performance of "Sorry Would Go A Long Way" up above.