Justin And Hailey Bieber's $8.5 Million Rental Home Is Up For Sale

Getty Images

Looking for a swanky new Los Angeles pad? How about buying Justin and Hailey Bieber's $8.5 million rental home?

The pair's temporary rental house is on sale via Homes.com for that jaw-dropping price right now, the totally affordable and not at all jaw-dropping amount that sounds like an insane amount of money to drop some coin on. Yes, this is 100% not a ludicrous amount of cash.

The pair previously rented the home for about $80,000 a month, which allowed them to enjoy its spacious 6,500 square feet. That means they were able to hang out in five different bedrooms, do their business in seven bathrooms, and spread out in the wonderfully enormous living room. The house looks like an absolute dream, but despite how fantastic it looks, the pair didn't stay there very long. Still, if you're a die-hard fan you can sleep soundly every night knowing the celebs spent time there, if you're into that kind of thing.

The pair are likely on to bigger and better things than that home, if you can believe it – like the eventual wedding they've been planning for some time now. After previously putting their official celebration on hold for a bit, they're still planning on having a big bash "closer to their one-year marriage anniversary in September."

They've been living in wedded bliss since marrying in a courthouse ceremony in a low-key gathering in New York in September 2018, and have basically been teasing us with a huge wedding ceremony ever since. Following Justin beginning treatment for depression and a few "will they or won't they" moments, the plans had stalled for a bit, but they look like they're still certainly on now. We can't wait to see what they have planned.

But if you want to live like one of the coolest couples in Hollywood right now, hey, pony up that $8.5 million and go ahead and move right into their former (temporary) abode. That kind of cash is child's play, right? ...Right?