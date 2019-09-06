Challenge Hookup: What Was Rogan's First Impression Of Dee?

Alliances are forming left and right on War of the Worlds 2 (hi, Wes), but could there be a brand-new Challenge couple in the making?

During the season premiere, Dee and Rogan engaged in some good ol' Team U.K. bonding (and then some) on night numero uno.

"Rogan is definitely a big hunk of man meat. Just look at him -- he just walks around like sex on legs," Dee expressed in her confessional, adding she was glad to be on Team U.K. because there was no one there she "wanted to f*ck" on Team U.S.

And sure enough, after a conversation about stripping and pole dancing (he's done the former; she has experience with the latter), the two wound up in bed together. And the next morning, they made a deal (with a handshake!) that their hookup wouldn't affect their game play.

"I just don't want to make it weird," she stated, while he said, "It's not."

But backtracking: Since we got Dee's initial take on the Ex on the Beach alum, what was his first impression of the Geordie Shore export?

"I started watching War of the Worlds and I noticed Dee," he revealed to MTV News. "I thought she was pretty hot, so I followed her on Instagram, and she actually messaged me. I asked her if she was going to be on the next season and she said, 'No.' And then when I got the news that she was on our team, that was lovely."

How will Dee and Rogan's relationship evolve as the season progresses? And will they be able to stay "so good"? Sound off with your thoughts, then keep watching War of the Worlds 2 every Wednesday at 9/8c.