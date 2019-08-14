Who Killed Bryce Walker? These New 13 Reasons Why Photos Might Help You Figure It Out

Netflix

Earlier this month, Netflix made jaws drop when they released the first full-length trailer for Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why. And while there's still so much we don't know about the upcoming season, we do know one thing for certain: Bryce Walker is dead, and literally anyone could've killed him.

Unfortunately, the streaming platform didn't give us much else to work with. But they did release the logline for the upcoming season. "Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery," the logline says. "But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it's up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone's deepest secrets."

Other than that, additional details about the season — and more importantly, clues about who killed Bryce Walker — have been pretty much non-existent. But just our luck, Netflix is here to help — or to make things more complicated. The streaming platform just released new photos from Season 3, and while they definitely don't give any insight as to who murdered the football star, they might be helpful in the coming weeks as you continue to drum up those wild theories. Take a look!

Well, do you know who killed Bryce Walker yet? Yeah, we didn't think so. Sounds to us like you're just going to have to watch it all go down when 13 Reasons Why Season 3 debuts on Netflix on August 23.