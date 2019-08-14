Grab The Tissues, Emilia Clarke's Last Christmas Could Be A Holiday Heartbreaker

Universal Pictures

As we hurtle toward the end of summer to the beginning of fall, it's time to start looking ahead to the delightful holiday movies that will be waiting for us in the coming months.

While we've already been blessed with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming Little Women reboot, there's another movie on our radar that shouldn't be missed, either: Emilia Clarke's impossibly charming Last Christmas.

Named after the Wham! holiday classic of the same name (come on, you know the song!), it stars Clarke, Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding, and Emma Thompson. Thompson was also responsible for the screenplay, while Bridesmaids' Paul Feig takes the helm as director. It will also feature the music of George Michael, natch, in a touching tribute to the late singer.

The London-based romantic comedy follows a young woman named Kate (Clarke) who's just trying to stay afloat as a singer with some sort of unknown illness. She spends her days working at a Christmas shop, usually dressed as a jolly elf. Except things in her life aren't always going her way. Luckily, she continues having chance encounters with the suave Tom (Golding), who continues to bring happiness to her seemingly gray world.

By the end, despite what looks like a potential flashback to Kate's life-threatening sickness, it appears Tom will have to remind Kate what a fantastic person she really is, after all. If our rom-com radars are correct, that means we're going to need a couple of boxes of Kleenex to drag to the theaters, STAT!

Look, we've already watched the trailer about a dozen times. We've analyzed it. You're going to cry at some point. So put on your most festive holiday garb and get ready for this whirlwind of a holiday movie, which is due to hit theaters on November 8.