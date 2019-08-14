Cardi B And Bernie Sanders Talk About Raising Minimum Wage In New Clip

(Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)/(Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)

While the full conversation between Cardi B and Democratic presidential candidate (and senator) Bernie Sanders has yet to be released, the rapper has unveiled a clip from the discussion that's about an important topic to all Americans: minimum wage. Of all the questions and topics that she sourced from fans on Instagram for Democratic candidates, the rapper revealed that it was the one that popped up the most. The entire clip is only a minute and thirty seconds, but it's a concise answer and important nugget of information for voters ahead of next year's election.

In the video, Cardi wastes no time and doesn't sugarcoat her question – she just comes out the gate swinging. "What are we going to do about wages in America?" she asks. "For example, me as a New Yorker, not now but you know, when I was not famous, I just felt like no matter how many jobs I get, I wasn't able to make ends meet. Like, I wasn't able to pay my rent, get transportation, and eat." Sanders acknowledged the absurdly low wages that are offered across the country and then responded with his plan. "Legislation that I've introduced, which was passed in the house recently, would raise that minimum wage to $15 an hour," he said. "What we also have to do is make it easier for workers to join unions so they can sit down and engage in collective bargaining and earn a decent living."

In the accompanying caption on Instagram, Cardi B revealed that this isn't the only video that's coming. "Keep sending your questions, we will be addressing more of these soon!" she wrote. Last month, she posted a picture of their conversation, also hinting at more of it to release in the near-future. "Together, let's build a movement of young people to transform this country," she wrote then.

Watch Cardi B and Bernie Sanders talk about wages up above.