Bop Shop: Songs From Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara, And More

Alessia Cara: "Rooting For You"

There’s certainly no shortage of songs about true love and heartbreak, but what about songs that sit in that awkward, in-between space when you’ve just realized that the person you like is actually, well, a total jerk? Look no further than Alessia Cara’s “Rooting For You” — a sassy new single that fearlessly calls out her summer fling for making her feel “like the elephant in every room” she walks into. “Damn, why you gotta be so cold in the summertime? / I was really rooting for you / We were really rooting for you," she sings in the chorus. And yeah, we’ve all been there.

The truth is, we’ve all rooted for people who’ve later proven themselves to be unworthy of our time and effort. And while we may (or may not) have called out that particular person for their wrongdoings IRL, Cara simply articulates it better than we ever could in this nearly three-minute-long bop. Whether she’s clapping back at their blatant phoniness in lines like “Now I see you’re havin’ so much fun with everyone / You had so much fun makin’ fun of,” or being vulnerable by admitting that she’s heartbroken, but “a little disappointed,” the bouncy track makes it crystal clear that, although it may sometimes seem like it, we’re not the only ones who’ve wasted energy on those who are undeserving of it. – Jordyn Tilchen