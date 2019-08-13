Khalid Will Be Playing A Benefit Concert For El Paso In September

(Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

In response to the mass shooting that took place on August 3 in El Paso, TX and claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 24 more, Khalid has announced a benefit concert, A Night For Suncity, that will take place on September 1 at El Paso's Don Haskins Center at the University of Texas. Khalid, who attended high school in El Paso, was deeply impacted by the tragedy and is working to provide support for the city. Proceeds from the concert will go to the El Paso Community Foundation and El Paso Shooting Victims' Fund.

"I have been rocked to the core by the horrific act of gun violence that came to El Paso, and by the continued acts of senseless violence that our country faces daily," the singer revealed in a statement. "I want to give back to my community of El Paso, the city of the 915, who has given so much to me." Tickets for the concert go on sale on August 14. In addition to the show, Khalid is also releasing "Forever Of The 915" t-shirts which will also see proceeds going to support victims of the shooting.

Khalid has a lot of love for the city of El Paso. Earlier this summer he donated school supplies inside of backpacks to students around the city. His 2018 EP, Suncity, was named in homage to El Paso as well.