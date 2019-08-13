Challenge Lovebirds Tori Deal And Jordan Wiseley Are Engaged

Tori Deal's Instagram

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley are about to face all challenges on-screen and off-screen together: The MTV couple is happily engaged and the proposal will unfold on the upcoming War of the Worlds 2 season.

"Forever baby," the Real World export captioned the photograph above with his soon-to-be bride. The Are You the One? alum also added several similar snapshots with her fiancé (and her brand-new sparkler). This is real -- and they are each other's one!

While we will have to wait to see how Jordan poses the big Q -- the season begins on August 28 -- what was running through Tori's mind as he asked her to marry him?

"We had talked about wanting to be together forever, but when he did it, I was just shocked," Tori, who met Jordan two years ago during Dirty XXX, gushed to MTV News. "I couldn't even walk, I was so flustered! I couldn't even believe it was happening."

Speaking of the anniversary season: While they were en route to the last leg of the competition -- he won and she finished third -- Tori's feelings for Jordan had changed from friendship to something more.

"I knew I loved him when we were flying to the Dirty XXX final," she revealed. "It was funny because we were watching Beauty and the Beast on the plane over and the song 'there must be something I hadn't seen before' and I was thinking this is so my life with him right now. Since then, it spiraled to what it is now."

And that means wedding bells ringing soon! Offer your congrats to Tori and Jordan in the comments and do not miss them -- and the big proposal -- when The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres on Wednesday, August 28 at 8/7c!