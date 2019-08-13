Charlie Puth Adds A Frosty Edge To 5 Seconds Of Summer's 'Easier'

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)/(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

5 Seconds Of Summer have released a new version of their breezy summer jam "Easier," and this one features Charlie Puth who brings the same kind of bubbling disbelief that permeates his hit 2017 song, "How Long." The result is that this version of "Easier" is even more heartbreaking than before, as it tests what Puth believes to be the limits of his partner's fidelity. Nevertheless, his voice positively floats over the track.

It's striking to hear Puth's voice handling the intro and the chorus because it's just a touch deeper and more cavernous than Luke's of 5SOS. It makes his words sound a touch more sullen and unbelieving, horrified by his discovery of a partner who's growing bored. In his new first verse, he sings, "Why you always looking at your phone / Watching people you don't even know," with such contempt that it stings. He then handles the pre-chorus with an icy, mechanical zeal, changing up the style of the relaxing tune. It's a frosty refresh of the summer anthem.

5SOS released "Easier" earlier this year and it should appear on their follow-up LP to 2018's Youngblood. The band will be heading out on tour with The Chainsmokers in September.

Listen to Charlie Puth's contribution to "Easier" up above.