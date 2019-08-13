Jonas Brothers Serve Up '80s Hotness In Their Super-Suave 'Only Human' Video

Republic Records

After throwing it back to '80s-era Miami Beach for "Cool," Jonas Brothers are keeping the throwback vibes rolling right along for "Only Human."

The bros' latest single from their comeback album Happiness Begins is an insistently groovy bop, and its new video kicks the vintage swagger up several notches. It opens in a club packed with enthusiastic fans who bust out their best cheesy dance moves while singing and blowing bubbles. This place has it all: a horse statue, rotary telephones, disco balls, cheeseburgers, and an angry cab driver parked outside.

But the real stars, of course, are the brothers Jonas, who flash their flyest sunglasses and silkiest button-downs while singing about getting "drunk to an '80s groove." Special shout-outs to Kevin's beer-chugging, Joe's furniture-hopping, and Nick's hilarious window shenanigans. You'll understand once you hit play below.

The "Only Human" video arrives during a crazy-busy month for JB — the band kicked off an extensive U.S. tour last week, and they're nominated for four awards at the VMAs, including Video of the Year for "Sucker." If you want to see these three take home a Moon Person or two, get voting now!

And before you leave, take one last look at Nick's very silly suaveness (because why would you fight or try to deny the way you feel about him?!):