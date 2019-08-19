'Just Take Me To Jail': Mike Gets Real In This Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Sneak Peek

The Jersey Shore family has endured quite a bit in the past year -- and in a sneak peek of upcoming episodes, Ron stresses that what has happened in that aforementioned time frame is "crazy." For starters, newlywed Mike is beginning his prison sentence.

"Just take me to jail," Sitch states in the teaser above, as he documents his last moments before entering the penitentiary.

But, as is always the case with the group, the lows come with highs. What does Snooki tell Deena's brand-new "little meatball"? And how would Jenni describe her new romance? And there's Vinny. Stripping.

