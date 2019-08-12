King Combs's Two New Videos Are Diddy-Inspired Party Romps

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BET)

King Combs, a.k.a. Lil Diddy, is carving out his own Bad Boy-inspired niche in the contemporary rap space. Just watch his two new videos released today (August 12) – "Surf" and "The West" – that show him having two very different kinds of fun; cannonballing into a pool at a lively party in the first, and on the beach rapping in front of a computer-generated Statue of Liberty in the second. He's having a good time, and that's all that matters. Like his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs, King Combs brings the spirit of the celebration with him wherever he goes.

In "Surf," King is practicing his boxing skills before deciding that he should attend a pool party. Once he gets there, the real fun begins as he and his entourage mingle with an assortment of women, with King channeling Diddy's charisma and good charm. City Girls, Tee Grizzley, and AZChike all bring their A-game on the track. In the second, "The West," King trades verses with Kai Cash and 03 Greedo to the backdrop of the Statue of Liberty and night skies on the roof of a building in New York City, possibly paying homage to his father's stomping grounds. Both videos are the kind of high-life celebrations that make you excited to be off on the weekends.

"Surf" and "The West" both appear on King Combs's EP, Cyncerely, C3, that dropped earlier this year. He recently appeared in Teyana Taylor's new video for "HYWI?"

Watch King Combs's two new videos up above.