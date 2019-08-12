Blue Ivy Is Already Flexing With Her 'Perfect Cat Eye' Skills

Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter is already a makeup prodigy at just 7 years old, and honestly? We're not surprised.

Beyoncé's mother Tina Lawson dished on Blue's talents (you know, aside from her musical prowess and red carpet appearances) during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at BeautyCon Festival LA.

"I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay!" said Lawson "But it's just for playtime. We have fun!" She added that little Blue is "quite the makeup artist," because of course she is.

"She puts stones and does all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She's a little artist."

We haven't really had much of a look at what Blue Ivy can do, mind you, but her grandmother's ringing endorsement is good enough for us. Previously, we were lucky enough to see one of Blue's makeup looks in 2016 as she began honing her craft at just 4 years old. The dedication. Icon!

With Blue's many talents in mind, hopefully we can see how sharp her cat eyes are in the future. We deserve it! Unsurprisingly, Blue's got a very interesting life, aside from the fact that her parents are so ridiculously famous.

“She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” a source told People in July about Blue's home vibes. “Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”

Basically, we already know little Blue is going to have a storied career, most likely, just like Mom and Dad when she grows up. But will she simply continue to excel at makeup and totally slay looks for a living? We'll have to wait and see.