Lady Gaga Is Funding Classrooms In Cities Affected By Recent Mass Shootings

(James Devaney/GC Images)

In the wake of recent mass shootings, Lady Gaga will be working to ensure that children in the cities of Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; and Gilroy, California, will get funding for classroom projects via a partnership with nonprofit organization DonorsChoose. She announced the news on Facebook on August 9 that she wanted to turn these recent tragedies into hope for a brighter future, and that students in these impacted areas have the resources necessary to "bring their dreams to life."

Gaga's announcement paid respects to the people killed by the three perpetrators as well as unveiled the first details about the project. "My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve," she wrote. "Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves. Today, I find hope in the work of DonorsChoose.org and I'm proud to partner with them and with Born This Way Foundation to fully fund the classroom project needs in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA."

She continued with a full breakdown of what each city will receive. "14 Classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life.

In the final part of the proclamation, Gaga wanted to make it clear to the populace that, in the wake of these catastrophes, it's more important than ever to stick together. "Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones," she wrote. "If you're struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don't be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it's ok to not be ok, and listen to them."

The statement ends with important words that everyone needs to hear. "We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don't turn away. "