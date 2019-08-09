Rick Ross's Champagne-Bathing New Album Is Out With Features From Drake, Nipsey Hussle, And More

(Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)/Johnny Nunez/WireImage)/(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It has been a long journey since Rick Ross dropped his debut studio album Port Of Miami on August 8, 2006 – a little more than 13 years to be exact. That's practically forever, and in the time since, Rick Ross has become one of rap's biggest lyricists, releasing a steady stream of well-received albums that positioned him as a legend. It's only right that he revisits the album that made this career possible and gives it a proper sequel with Port of Miami 2. The massive LP with guest features from Drake, Swizz Beatz, and more, is out today.

Port Of Miami 2 is only 15 tracks, but it has a whopping 16 features from artists such as Drake, Teyana Taylor, Wale, the late Nipsey Hussle, and more. Ross's long-running "Maybach Music" song series returns with "Maybach Music VI" which features John Legend and Lil Wayne. The LP also contains the three previously released singles, "Act a Fool", "Big Tyme" with Swizz Beatz, and "Gold Roses" with Drake. If you're looking for that special brand of luxury talk that only Ross can deliver, this is the album for you.

Port Of Miami 2 is Ross's first album in two years. His last release was 2017's Rather You Than Me. It featured "I Think She Like Me" with Ty Dolla $ign.

