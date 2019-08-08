Ed Sheeran Is Basically A Stranger Things Kid In His 'Nothing On You' Video

YouTube

Ed Sheeran has been particularly generous with music videos in his No. 6 Collaborations Project era, and he returned with another one on Thursday (August 8).

This time, it's "Nothing On You" — featuring London rapper Dave and Argentinian reggaeton star Paulo Londra — that's gotten the visual treatment, and it appears Sheeran has been binging Stranger Things lately. How else can you explain these three basically becoming Lucas, Mike, and Will before our very eyes?!

The vid stars the three unlikely collaborators performing inside an abandoned building and taking a late-night bike ride through the streets of London. That nocturnal scenery perfectly fits the song's futuristic beat and visceral lyrics about a one-night stand: "I got everything I need in this room / Smoke clouds and a scent of perfume," Sheeran sings from the seat of his two-wheeler.

"Nothing On You" is the sixth video from Sheeran's star-studded No. 6 album, which topped the charts for two weeks upon its arrival in July. Among the well-connected pop star's other recent visuals are the Travis-Scott featuring "Antisocial" and the Justin Bieber-assisted "I Don't Care," which earned him a VMA nomination for Best Collaboration. Stay tuned to find out if Sheeran's got more video tricks up his sleeve... he's certainly been on a roll.