Bop Shop: Songs From Zendaya And Labrinth, Big Sean, And More

Big Sean: "Single Again"

I'm as relationshipped-up as can be, happily on the road to marriage with my beautiful girlfriend (who most likely will read this). But Big Sean's "Single Again" is the optimistic mindset I never had after breakups with past flings. While I always focused on the negative, Sean goes for happy and genuine and still gets cathartic. It's unlike his more brash, newly-single anthem, 2014's "I Don't Fuck With You." Instead, "Single Again" searches for answers in the recesses of Sean's memory, even acknowledging his earlier song as a state to not get caught up in. It's truly beautiful.

This is a song that teaches you what you can be scared to learn about yourself after a break-up. As a relationship progresses, your identity can become intertwined with the other person's; you may lose bits of yourself to your other half. Big Sean's message hits your soul because it's everything you may need to hear as you're reforming that complete picture of yourself. The fact that Sean's ex Jhené Aiko mirrors his vocals on the chorus is the icing on the cake. —Trey Alston