Ty Dolla $ign Performs A Warm, Moving Tribute To Mac Miller

(Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)/(Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

August 8, 2018 was a great day: It's when NPR Music uploaded Mac Miller's mesmerizing Tiny Desk performance where he played "Small Worlds," "What's The Use?" with Thundercat, and the particularly emotional "2009." Exactly a year later, the folks there have marked the occasion with an epic tribute performance by Ty Dolla $ign, with bass virtuoso Thundercat returning as well, to pay homage to the late rapper's memory. The new five-minute performance of "Cinderella," Miller's 2016 collaboration with Ty, was emotive and warm, led by the singer's smooth delivery.

Ty Dolla $ign's tribute was both thoughtful and touching. For starters, he brought the same supporting cast of performers also present at Miller's show a year ago. Before the performance began, he had some words to say. "This for the bro Mac right here, man," Ty said. "It's been a year since that last show, so I'm honored to be here and do this with my boys."

The sizzling guitars then began to crackle, kicking off "Cinderella." Ty Dolla $ign led the number with soft-spoken grace, often ceding control of the set to the raging guitars to his left and right. It was a magical moment in time, one which he ended with a few more words for still those in Mac's orbit, even as he's gone. "Shout out to Mac's family, shout out to his parents, shout out to his sister. I love y'all. Shout out to his fans," he said while the guitars echoed into infinity.

Ty Dolla $ign recently appeared in the video for "Lies" with Schoolboy Q and YG. In May, he shared "Purple Emoji" with J. Cole.

Watch Ty Dolla $ign's poignant, heartwarming tribute to Mac Miller up above.