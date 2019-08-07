Ariana Grande Is 'Shaking and Crying' After Duet With Barbra Streisand

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSB)

Ariana Grande completely shocked fans on Tuesday night (August 6) when she appeared at Barbra Streisand's Chicago concert for a duet that was nothing short of iconic. Together, they took the stage at the United Center and sang a very powerful rendition of Streisand's "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)," which she originally recorded with Donna Summer in 1999. And of course, they crushed it.

But if diehard fans of Grande and Streisand had been paying attention, they probably would've seen this secret duet coming from a mile away. Why? Because the two got manicures together earlier that day, and Streisand took to Instagram to show off their fresh nails. "Made a new friend..." she wrote before Grande took to the comments with a black heart emoji.

Once the duet actually happened, Streisand took to the social media app yet again to post an adorable photo with the "Boyfriend" songstress. "Secret's out," she wrote. "Thank you @arianagrande." Grande then hit up the comments of the post to express her gratitude for the amazing opportunity. "i'm sobbing," she said. "love you so much. i cant. get over this. it's just.... the most special and cherished experience ever. thank you." She then shared the same photo on her own Instagram, writing, "cherishing this moment forever."

Grande also hopped on Twitter to fangirl over singing with the music icon, which was a total dream come true for her. "hello shaking and crying," she tweeted. "thank u @barbrastreisand. don't have words yet goodbye." But Grande wasn't the only one freaking out — fans were, too! "Barbra and Ariana really did Enough is Enough tg last night I’m actually crying," one fan tweeted about the surprise performance. "They sound so incredible together i NEED an ariana x barbra collab pls." another person wrote. Yeah, we can definitely get down with that.