Cole Sprouse Seemingly Confirms He And Lili Reinhart Are Still Together

Getty Images

'I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit'

The saga of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart continues, as recent comments from Sprouse himself appear to confirm that the pair are still together.

Following a flurry of breakup rumors seemingly confirmed by a recent cover story by W Magazine, which admittedly did little to quell the situation, ET Online caught up with Sprouse and asked him if he was bothered by the reports at all.

"Incredibly," the Riverdale star joked, before continuing: "No, I don't care. That's the nature of our industry." His comments during the interview seemed to confirm that he and Reinhart are still a couple, apparently, despite what we've been lead to believe as of late.

"I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit," Sprouse continued. "It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good." While this doesn't explicitly clear things up, it certainly sounds like the pair are still an item.

The W Magazine interview featured the pair being interviewed separately, a fact that is explained away by the fact that they wanted to be viewed as individuals. But when the pair didn't explicitly comment on whether it was true they had broken up, we began to wonder: Did they or didn't they?

Of course, Lili's been giving us some of her own takes on what's going on, too, as just Monday she posted a "sappy nighttime birthday poem" for Sprouse, celebrating his 27th, that hinted the pair were still an item. When asked if he'd be planning something equally lovey-dovey for her, Sprouse questioned his writing abilities and wasn't so sure he'd have a similar note ready:

"I'm not a poet. I do not write. I'll figure out something beautiful."

So for now, it looks like we may be able to say the pair are still on...for now? Maybe?