Ari Lennox Serves Sexy Looks Like Free Samples At The Mall In 'BMO' Video

You'll need to find your jaw on the floor after it's over

Ari Lennox has released the highly-anticipated video for "BMO," the hit song from debut studio album Shea Butter Baby. It's every bit as sensual, artistic, and moisturized as you could ever imagine. Her tantalizing demeanor and wordplay combine with creative sets and wardrobe combinations to deliver one hell of an instance of sexy cinema. You won't be able to get her fierce, icy glaze out of your head.

Lennox serves looks like they're free samples at your local mall. Whether it's from her couch in a plush white jacket, rubbing her shoulders as more of her shining skin sneaks into view, or wearing a sinful red sash and lingerie in front of a crystallized wall, she practically melts your viewing screen in the process. These looks and the serving of them make up "BMO"'s runtime.

As the lip-biting number thumps in the background, Lennox sings the number in an amorous trance. You might want to open a window. She dons a furry orange peacoat and serenades a man on a couch who can't even sit up straight because he's so hooked on her scent, her beauty, and her sex appeal. This guy is us for the length of the runtime. When it's over, you'll have to look for your jaw on the floor.

Lennox's Shea Butter Baby came out in May. Last month, she appeared on both "Self Love" with Bas and Baby Rose and "Got Me" with Omen, Ty Dolla $ign, and Dreezy from Dreamville Records' compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers III.

Watch the sinfully sexy "BMO" video up above.