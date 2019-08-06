Camila Cabello Says Her Upcoming Album Is 'A Million Times better' Than Her Last

(Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Fans of Camila Cabello are desperate for more details about her upcoming album. Sure, her collaboration with Shawn Mendes on "Señorita" offered a taste of the sexy, sultry direction the singer might be going in, but Cabello's lived a lot of life since the release of her 2018 self-titled debut. And thanks to her recent interview with Variety, it sounds like her personal transformation will be quite obvious on her next release.

"As a songwriter, I grew a lot," Cabello told the outlet. "It's a million times better than my first album." And if you're wondering why that might be, it probably has a little something to do with the former Fifth Harmony member's decision to "say yes more" and not let her fears and anxieties get in the way of life-changing experiences. "I can be a little bit Miranda, but I'm trying to be Carrie in the sense that I love experiences," she said, referencing Sex and the City. "I'm a romantic; I'm emotional. But I think through stuff a lot." And while it would be easier for her to hide away inside her home, she seems thankful for the Camila who "takes the other Camila by the hand and just fucking drags her," which is what's been happening for the past couple years.

For Cabello, the two years since writing her debut album have been completely transformative, and that's partially because she's become more confident in herself and her songwriting ability. "Before, if I was unsure about something, I'd send it to everybody I knew," she said. "And I've learned that when you're unsure, that's your time to really look inward and, as Oprah says, 'get quiet.' The answer is always waiting for you. But if it's too loud in your head or you're running around fucking flailing asking other people, you're never gonna hear it."

It also can't hurt that she's no longer writing songs about her "crushes from afar." Instead, she's been writing about actual real-life romances that she's experienced firsthand — something she wasn't fully able to do while writing the last one. "Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles," she said. "I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment."

And speaking of the "present moment," fans would love to know more about what's going on between Cabello and her "Señorita" collaborator — especially after the paparazzi photos that only continue to fuel rumors that they're more than just friends. Unfortunately, she didn't address any such rumors, but she did briefly mention working with Mendes, telling Variety, "I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you." Here's to hoping her new music will finally provide some answers.