Gwendoline Christie's Emmy Self-Nomination Was A 'Testament' To Brienne

HBO

When Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie wasn't nominated for the 2019 Emmy Awards, she ended up submitting herself.

You've probably already heard the story by now – and she secured a nomination, no less, for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. But she's shed a bit more light now on her reasoning behind doing this, despite the fact that it's not really that rare of an actor to do – and it's extremely inspiring, especially for all the Brienne of Tarth fans out there.

Speaking to the LA Times, Christie first wanted to make sure what she was doing was "appropriate," but she wanted to do anyway so she could take control of her own destiny.

"It's something I find hard to do, like everyone else, but I would like to be in charge of my own destiny," she shared. "And I would like to endeavor to give myself opportunities. Particularly when working very hard on something very special and you've pushed yourself beyond your limits." Go 'head girl, we hear you.

"I checked it wasn't an inappropriate thing to do, and I was told it wasn't. People submit themselves all the time," Christie said of her decision to self-nominate. "I truly never expected it to manifest in a nomination and I don't think anybody else did either. But I just had to do it for me. And I had to do it as a testament to the character and what I feel she represents."

Yes, you read that right. Our legend decided to do what she did partly to channel her character, who's amazing – and was one of the few characters on the show to receive an ending that wasn't as absolutely bleak as some of the others'.

"I could not believe that I made it all the way through. And I was in the end of the final episode. Brienne makes it all the way through and has a life beyond," Christie said. "I found that incredibly positive and unexpected. And she gets a great last line."

Looks like she's left us no choice but to stan. What better way to keep Brienne's legend alive than to act in tribute to the character? We'll find out if Christie takes home an Emmy at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards when the ceremony airs on September 22.