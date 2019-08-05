Dylan Sprouse Will Play 'Fucking Trevor' In R-Rated After Sequel

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Related)

Get excited, After fans! Now that the first movie of Anna Todd’s Harry Styles-inspired fanfic is behind us, we have a sequel to look forward to. One that will star none other than Dylan Sprouse.

Sprouse took to Twitter on Monday (August 5) to confirm that he has officially joined the cast of After We Collided, which is supposed to be even steamier than the first film. In fact, it’s supposed to be so steamy that, this time around, the flick will be rated R — something Todd confirmed herself via Twitter back in May.

“Excited to announce my participation as Trevor in After We Collided!” Sprouse tweeted. “Going to be filming in Hotlanta soon and can’t wait to keep y’all posted.” And for those who haven't yet read the books, Trevor Matthews, who Hardin refers to as “Fucking Trevor,” is Tessa’s co-worker who — shocker — Hardin can’t stand. Yikes!

Sprouse also took to the film’s official Instagram page to doubly confirm the news. “Hello, everyone,” he said. “I’m very excited to announce to you that I am playing Trevor in After We Collided. I cannot wait to bring Fucking Trevor to life for you, and I’m excited for you all to see the finished content. Can’t wait to start filming.”

While there aren’t many other details about the impending sequel at this time, we do know that Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin will continue playing out their racy romance as Tessa and Hardin. Other than that, you’re just going to have to sit tight for more info — that is, unless you read ahead.