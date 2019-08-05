Lil Wayne Took Lollapalooza To The Old Town Road With His Unearthed Remix Verse

(Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" probably has more hidden remixes than weeks that it has spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (18 as of last count). Lil Wayne previously revealed to XXL that he had, in fact, also recorded an official remix but he wasn't sure if it would be released. After the verse leaked last month, Lil Wayne visited the Old Town Road at Lollapalooza where he performed his remix in full.

Lil Wayne's "Old Town Road" verse is not even a minute long, but it retains that signature Weezy swagger. "Oh, she got that wonky tonky/I met her on Farmer's Only," he raps, hilariously. The crowd at Lollapalooza was entranced by the unique performance. It was over as quickly as it began, culminating with Lil Nas X's earworm chorus coming back into the speaker.

Last month, Lil Nas X promised jokingly that the "Seoul Town Road" version of "Old Town Road" with BTS member RM would be the final remix released. Lil Nas X himself recently shared another official remix of the tune with Young Thug, Mason Ramsey, and Billy Ray Cyrus. This new rendition came with a cartoon video that poked fun at the secrecy around Area 51.

Watch Lil Wayne's performance of his "Old Town Road" remix verse up above.