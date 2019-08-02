Chace Crawford Says The Gossip Girl Update Makes Him 'Feel Old'

(Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Ever since we first found out that a Gossip Girl update is in the works, we've been desperate for more details. But if it's details you're looking for, you probably shouldn't look to Chace Crawford, the actor who played Nate Archibald in the original CW series. Why? Because on Thursday's (August 1) episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actor said that he has no information on the ten-episode streaming show, nor has he been contacted to be a part of it.

"No one called me! I was really upset about it," The Boys actor said before breaking out into laughter. "No, I'm teasing. It's great. You know, I could maybe come back and play a father or something." And even though he said "it'd be nice" to return in some capacity, he recently told MTV News that he knows nothing about what the show's creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, have planned. "I have no information," he said. "I don't know what they're doing. I don't know if they're going back to the books or square one, or same characters, different characters. I haven't learned anything. So, you know, I don't know. I know Josh and Stephanie are incredible and that they'll make something amazing."

But despite Crawford's lack of knowledge about the future of Manhattan's elite, the news of the update came as a bit of a surprise to the 34-year-old — especially since Gossip Girl's final season only ended around seven years ago. "When I first heard about it, it just made me feel old," he told Andy Cohen. "I was like, 'Oh my God. They're already remaking our show, that's a lot of fun.'"

On the bright side, Crawford thinks it's great that the next iteration of the show will attract an entirely new demographic — one that grew up consuming content through various streaming platforms. "At the time [the original series aired], it was like the same age and demographic, but just almost like a half-generation later, and it found a different audience [on Netflix]," he told MTV News. "Hats off to them. That's a cool platform... I think they have these cool shows like Euphoria out there and there's less episodes. You can probably write it more like a movie or more like a, obviously an eight or ten-episode streaming show. So, yeah, it could be very interesting." We seriously couldn't agree more.