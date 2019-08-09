Back To War: The Challenge Season 34 Will Pit Americans Against Brits

The United States and the United Kingdom have a long history which dates back centuries (an honorable mention for the Revolutionary War). And now, The Challenge is about to embrace this "special relationship" -- with a brand-new War of the Worlds. Not allies anymore, are we?
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 will premiere on August 28 with special 90-minute episodes. Following Season 33, the lines have been drawn between the U.K. and U.S. players -- and for the series' 34th run, 14 Brits will battle it out against 14 Americans for their share of the $1 million prize. The program's classic team format is BACK. And so is Johnny Bananas' trademark toast (as seen in the trailer below).
In the premiere episode, the winning team will have the first pick from the lineup of “reinforcements” featuring all-stars CT Tamburello, Dee Nguyen, "Ninja" Natalie Duran, and last season’s champion Turabi "Turbo" Camkiran.
Rooting for the stars and stripes? Or the Union Jack? "I pledge allegiance"? Or "God Save the Queen"? Who are you placing your bets on: the Americans or the Brits? Check out the entire cast below (Jordan and Laurel are back!), and stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 on Wednesday, August 28 at 8 ET/PT!
U.S. TEAM
Ashley Mitchell – 6th Challenge
Twitter: @mtvashleybrooke, Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke
Cara Maria Sorbello – 14th Challenge
Instagram: @misscaramaria
Faith Stowers – 2nd Challenge, “Vanderpump Rules”
Twitter: @faithstowers, Instagram: @kingfaithhope
Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – 18th Challenge
Twitter: @johnnybananas, Instagram: @realjohnnybananas
Jordan Wiseley – 5th Challenge
Twitter: @JordanW_usa, Instagram: @jordan_wiseley
Josh Martinez – 2nd Challenge, Big Brother
Twitter: @JOSHMBB19, Instagram: @josh_martinez_
Kam Williams – 4th Challenge
Twitter: @iamkamiam_, Instagram: @iamkamiam_
Laurel Stucky – 6th Challenge
Twitter: @laurelstucky, Instagram: @laurelstucky
Leroy Garrett – 11th Challenge
Twitter: @bruce_lee85, Instagram: @royleethebarber
Nany Gonzalez – 8th Challenge
Instagram: @nanycarmen
Paulie Calafiore – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @paulcalafiore_, Instagram: @paulcalafiore_
Tori Deal – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @tori_deal, Instagram: @tori_deal
Wes Bergmann – 12th Challenge
Twitter: @westonbergmann, Instagram: @westonbergmann
Zach Nichols – 9th Challenge
Twitter: @ZNichols15, Instagram: @zachnichols15
U.K. TEAM
Esther Falana – 1st Challenge, BKCHAT LDN
Twitter: @estherfalana1
Georgia Harrison – 2nd Challenge; Love Island
Twitter: @georgiaharisonx, Instagram: @georgialouiseharrison
Idris Virgo – 1st Challenge, Love Island
Twitter: @idrisvirgo, Instagram: @idrisvirgo
Jennifer West – 1st Challenge, Survival of the Fittest
Instagram: @jenniferwestofficial
Joss Mooney – 3rd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK
Twitter: @joss_mooney, Instagram: @jossmooney
Kayleigh Morris – 2nd Challenge, Ex On the Beach UK
Twitter: @Kmorrisx, Instagram: @kayleighmariemorrisx
Kyle Christie – 4th Challenge, Geordie Shore
Twitter: @KyleCGShore, Instagram: @kylecgshore
Nicole Bass – 1st Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK
Twitter: @Nicolecharbass, Instagram: @nicolecharbass
Rogan O’Connor –- 2nd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK
Twitter: @Rogan_OConnor, Instagram: @roguesnaps
Sean Lineker – 1st Challenge, Shipwrecked
Twitter: @seanalineker, Instagram: @seanlineker
Stephen Bear – 2nd Challenge, Celeb Big Brother UK
Twitter: @stephen_bear, Instagram: @stevie_bear
Theo Campbell – 2nd Challenge, Love Island
Twitter: @theo_campbell91, Instagram: @theo_campbell91
Tula ‘Big T’ Fazakerley – 1st Challenge, Shipwrecked
Instagram: @bigtfaz
Zahida Allen – 2nd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK
Twitter: @xZahida , Instagram: zahidaallenx
THE REINFORCEMENTS
‘Ninja’ Natalie Duran – 2nd Challenge, America Ninja Warrior
Twitter: @Ninja_Natalie, Instagram: @ninja_natalie
Dee Nguyen – 2nd Challenge, Geordie Shore
Instagram: @deenguyen
CT Tamburello – 16th Challenge
Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT, Instagram: @_famous4nothing
Turabi ‘Turbo’ Camkiran – 2nd Challenge, Survivor Turkey
Twitter: @turabicamkiran, Instagram: @turabi