Season 34 will pit the Americans vs. the Brits

Back To War: The Challenge Season 34 Will Pit Americans Against Brits

The United States and the United Kingdom have a long history which dates back centuries (an honorable mention for the Revolutionary War). And now, The Challenge is about to embrace this "special relationship" -- with a brand-new War of the Worlds. Not allies anymore, are we?

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 will premiere on August 28 with special 90-minute episodes. Following Season 33, the lines have been drawn between the U.K. and U.S. players -- and for the series' 34th run, 14 Brits will battle it out against 14 Americans for their share of the $1 million prize. The program's classic team format is BACK. And so is Johnny Bananas' trademark toast (as seen in the trailer below).

In the premiere episode, the winning team will have the first pick from the lineup of “reinforcements” featuring all-stars CT Tamburello, Dee Nguyen, "Ninja" Natalie Duran, and last season’s champion Turabi "Turbo" Camkiran.

Rooting for the stars and stripes? Or the Union Jack? "I pledge allegiance"? Or "God Save the Queen"? Who are you placing your bets on: the Americans or the Brits? Check out the entire cast below (Jordan and Laurel are back!), and stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 on Wednesday, August 28 at 8 ET/PT!

U.S. TEAM

Ashley Mitchell – 6th Challenge

Twitter: @mtvashleybrooke, Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke

Cara Maria Sorbello – 14th Challenge

Instagram: @misscaramaria

Faith Stowers – 2nd Challenge, “Vanderpump Rules”

Twitter: @faithstowers, Instagram: @kingfaithhope

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – 18th Challenge

Twitter: @johnnybananas, Instagram: @realjohnnybananas

Jordan Wiseley – 5th Challenge

Twitter: @JordanW_usa, Instagram: @jordan_wiseley

Josh Martinez – 2nd Challenge, Big Brother

Twitter: @JOSHMBB19, Instagram: @josh_martinez_

Kam Williams – 4th Challenge

Twitter: @iamkamiam_, Instagram: @iamkamiam_

Laurel Stucky – 6th Challenge

Twitter: @laurelstucky, Instagram: @laurelstucky

Leroy Garrett – 11th Challenge

Twitter: @bruce_lee85, Instagram: @royleethebarber

Nany Gonzalez – 8th Challenge

Instagram: @nanycarmen

Paulie Calafiore – 3rd Challenge

Twitter: @paulcalafiore_, Instagram: @paulcalafiore_

Tori Deal – 3rd Challenge

Twitter: @tori_deal, Instagram: @tori_deal

Wes Bergmann – 12th Challenge

Twitter: @westonbergmann, Instagram: @westonbergmann

Zach Nichols – 9th Challenge

Twitter: @ZNichols15, Instagram: @zachnichols15

U.K. TEAM

Esther Falana – 1st Challenge, BKCHAT LDN

Twitter: @estherfalana1

Georgia Harrison – 2nd Challenge; Love Island

Twitter: @georgiaharisonx, Instagram: @georgialouiseharrison

Idris Virgo – 1st Challenge, Love Island

Twitter: @idrisvirgo, Instagram: @idrisvirgo

Jennifer West – 1st Challenge, Survival of the Fittest

Instagram: @jenniferwestofficial

Joss Mooney – 3rd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK

Twitter: @joss_mooney, Instagram: @jossmooney

Kayleigh Morris – 2nd Challenge, Ex On the Beach UK

Twitter: @Kmorrisx, Instagram: @kayleighmariemorrisx

Kyle Christie – 4th Challenge, Geordie Shore

Twitter: @KyleCGShore, Instagram: @kylecgshore

Nicole Bass – 1st Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK

Twitter: @Nicolecharbass, Instagram: @nicolecharbass

Rogan O’Connor –- 2nd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK

Twitter: @Rogan_OConnor, Instagram: @roguesnaps

Sean Lineker – 1st Challenge, Shipwrecked

Twitter: @seanalineker, Instagram: @seanlineker

Stephen Bear – 2nd Challenge, Celeb Big Brother UK

Twitter: @stephen_bear, Instagram: @stevie_bear

Theo Campbell – 2nd Challenge, Love Island

Twitter: @theo_campbell91, Instagram: @theo_campbell91

Tula ‘Big T’ Fazakerley – 1st Challenge, Shipwrecked

Instagram: @bigtfaz

Zahida Allen – 2nd Challenge, Ex On The Beach UK

Twitter: @xZahida , Instagram: zahidaallenx

THE REINFORCEMENTS

‘Ninja’ Natalie Duran – 2nd Challenge, America Ninja Warrior

Twitter: @Ninja_Natalie, Instagram: @ninja_natalie

Dee Nguyen – 2nd Challenge, Geordie Shore

Instagram: @deenguyen

CT Tamburello – 16th Challenge

Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT, Instagram: @_famous4nothing

Turabi ‘Turbo’ Camkiran – 2nd Challenge, Survivor Turkey

Twitter: @turabicamkiran, Instagram: @turabi