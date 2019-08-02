Stranger Things Season 3's Robin And Steve Were Supposed To Start Dating

Netflix

If it feels like there was a lot of chemistry between your favorite fledgling best buds in Stranger Things Season 3, that's because the show's two #1 Scoops Ahoy employees were originally supposed to date.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 3.

Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) end up with some satisfying drama and tension, which eventually culminates in a very different reaction than fans may have been hoping for. We think the pair are heading for a relationship together, when it turns out Robin isn't actually interested in guys. And it's a long con that pays off in the most immense, rewarding way.

But as it turns out, Maya Hawke herself recently revealed that Robin coming out to Steve near the end of the season actually wasn't part of the original script. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Maya admitted that the pair were definitely going to get together at first, so we could have been privy to a much different ending to the season in its original form.

"Throughout filming, we started to feel like she and [Steve] shouldn’t get together, and that she’s gay. Even when I go back and watch earlier episodes, it just seems like the most obvious decision ever," Hawke shared. She's right – and uncovering Robin's sexual identity is one of the most interesting parts of the ride that was Season 3. We couldn't have come up with a more perfect conclusion to her character arc for these new episodes, especially considering she and Steve make the perfect dynamic duo.

Previously, Hawke also divulged during an interview with Variety that the decision to change up Robin's sexuality actually happened around the fourth or fifth episode, so it was fairly late in the game when things began to take shape.

"The Duffer brothers and I, and Shawn Levy, had a lot of conversations throughout shooting and it wasn’t really until we were shooting episode four and five, I think, that we made the final decision," she said. "It was kind of a collaborative conversation, and I’m really, really happy with the way that it went."

And in a move that proves why we're so in love with Hawke as Robin and her character, she added:

“Sometimes we can have empathy for people on screen that we wouldn’t normally have empathy for in real life. If I can hope for anything it’s that maybe some people fell in love with Robin and that helped them fall in love with girls who love girls and boys who love boys." We truly have no choice but to stan – and continue to gush over the wonderful Steve and Robin relationship that formed in Season 3.