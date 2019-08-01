Drake Is Dropping An Album Full Of Fan-Favorite Loosies: See The Tracklist

Getty Images

'Care Package' is 'some of our most important moments together available in one place'

Following the recent re-release of So Far Gone, Drake is keeping the nostalgia train running with the announcement of a brand new compilation project.

Fittingly titled Care Package, it's a project comprised of Drizzy's most classic loosies that weren't previously available on streaming platforms. The 17-track collection includes gems like "Can I," which was leaked during the Views era, and "Trust Issues," which he dropped before his 2011 album Take Care. Other highlights include fan-favorites like "How Bout Now" and "5AM In Toronto," as well as collaborations with Rick Ross, J. Cole, and James Fauntleroy. It's not quite the new release Drake fans may have been expecting — especially since he recently hinted he's in "album mode" — but it's certainly a pleasant surprise.

In an Instagram post, Drake described the project as "some of our most important moments together available in one place." Peep the cover art and tracklist below, and look out for Care Package when it arrives at midnight on Friday (August 2), ahead of the 6 God's OVO Fest this weekend.