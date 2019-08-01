Jessie J's Rendition of "On My Own" From Les Misérables Will Make Your Arm Hairs Stand Up

(Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Jessie J's perfectly powerful voice is something we've been reminded of several times throughout her career. From her 2016 rendition of "Grease Is the Word" in Grease: Live to her many show-stopping performances of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," Jessie's proven that she can belt with the best of 'em. But in case you needed a little refresher of her flawless vocals, the singer took to Instagram to share an impromptu cover of a Les Misérables classic that will make every hair on your body stand up within seconds.

"Didn't practice before this video," Jessie casually wrote alongside a clip of her singing "On My Own," one of the musical's greatest hits. "I just sat down and pressed play and record and sang this for the first in over 20 years. When I need clarity or to calm my heart and mind, I sing. Been that way since I was 10 years old." Jessie then took the opportunity to poke fun at how emotional she appears in the video, which is likely due to her background in musical theatre.

"For those who don't know. My training is musical theatre," she added. "I have always wanted to be on the stage. It's also a great way for me to see where I can improve vocally. My timing, pitch, delivery, diction etc. I do this a lot. But thought I would share today. Practice makes better." And while we totally agree that more practice never hurts, we can probably also agree that the extremely talented singer didn't leave much room for improvement.

And we're not the only ones impressed by Jessie's immaculate cover. Rachel Zegler, the actress and singer set to play Maria in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of West Side Story, is also loving it. "This. Is. Everything," she wrote with a kiss mark emoji. Debbie Gibson was equally captivated, thanking Jessie for starting her day off on "quite literally, a high note." Now, excuse us as we watch this on repeat.