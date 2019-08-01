First 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Footage Reveals A Shocking Death

Netflix

The first full-length trailer for 13 Reasons Why is finally here ahead of the show's Season 3 debut later this month, and it's a real doozy. Go ahead and watch it. We'll wait.

You may recall that the second season revolved around a certain character's sexual assault trial, who ended up receiving a much less severe sentence than anyone thought they deserved. With that in mind, someone has apparently taken matters into their own hands, as the trailer ends up with a chilling question: who killed them? We won't spoil it for you – just watch the trailer. It's a veritable Twin Peaks moment, we'll tell you that much. We love a murder mystery.

The show picks up eight months from the previous season, according to Netflix, after Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach keep Tyler from "committing an unthinkable act." Now, the group must figure out how to "shoulder the burden of the cover-up" while easing Tyler toward recovery. So basically, all the students share a secret they must keep quiet. But who ended up doing the deed? That's for the show to know and us to find out, obviously. Expertly-planted clues and red herrings and teen drama? That's what this show does best, after all.

"The truth is, given the right circumstances, the right motivation," the trailer says. "Anyone could have done this." Anyone indeed. But getting to the bottom of the situation is going to kill us. Yes, Netflix! Give us the drama we crave.

"The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever." Is anyone else living for these juicy descriptions?

You can watch it all unfold when 13 Reasons Why Season 3 debuts on August 23 at Netflix. Go ahead and start putting those theories together now.