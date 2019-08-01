Justin Bieber And Kanye West Hung Out, So The Internet Thinks They're Collaborating

(Gotham/GC Images)/(Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber's been featured on a lot of tracks recently, from Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" remix to Ed Sheeran's "I Don't Care." But is it possible that Bieber's recent string of collaborations isn't over? Thanks to some photos the pop star posted on Instagram on Wednesday (July 31), the internet is fairly convinced that he's got another one coming. This time, with Kanye West.

Along with a photo of himself crouching down next to the rapper under light beams, Bieber quoted A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Drowning." "Every where that I go it's a light show I'm surrounded bust down bust down bust down bust down bust down bish I’m drownin," he wrote. Of course, fans were extremely confused by the post, but ultimately, the general consensus among them was that the two must be working on new music together.

"Hmmmm teaming up for something?" one fan asked in the comments. But other fans weren't quite as subtle, with someone writing, "RELEASE IT AND SAVE THE INTERNET PLZ." Alas, the two didn't release a song together — or at least not yet. But Bieber did post another photo, which only further fueled the rumors that something big might be coming. "It's lit," he wrote alongside a series of photos with West and Ray Romulus from production team The Stereotypes.

If fans weren't totally convinced about a possible collaboration after Bieber's initial post, Romulus's presence combined with the intricate lighting in his second post had many wondering if perhaps they were on the set of an upcoming music video. Not to mention, Bieber recently teased that new music is coming on Twitter when he announced that he joined China's social app Weibo. "For all my fans in China I just wanted to say that I am super excited to be on Weibo," he wrote. "Looking forward to sharing more. Some good music coming."

In conclusion, new Bieber music is coming. But if you're wondering whether or not Kanye will be involved, well, the jury's still out on that one.