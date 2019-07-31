Biden Condescendingly Asked Kamala Harris To 'Go Easy On Me Kid' Before The Debate

Tonight, before the second night of the second Democratic primary debates, former Vice President Joe Biden might have messed up before he even started.

As the evening got underway on Wednesday, July 31, Biden shook hands with California Senator Kamala Harris and told the Senator to, "Go easy on me, kid."

"You good?" Harris asked in response.

"I'm good," Biden responded.

Some folks watching called out the former Vice President for being sexist, others said it was simply condescending, but most viewers can agree that this was not a good look for him. Harris isn't a kid: She's an accomplished, 54-year-old politician running to become the leader of one of the most powerful nations in the world. Insinuating that she is anything other than that is not only condescending, it's disrespectful. Moreover, it might not be the best idea for a 76-year-old candidate to remind viewers that he considers a 54-year-old a "kid."

Biden was surely referencing his memorable exchange with Harris during the first set of debates on June 27, in which the NBC moderators turned to the question of race issues in America. Harris, who reminded the crowd that she was the "only Black person on stage," quickly moved the conversation to Biden's working relationship with two segregationist Democrats.

“I do not believe you are a racist. And I agree with you when you commit yourself to the promise of finding common ground,” Harris told Biden that night. “But I also believe, and it’s personal. It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country.”

The candidates began fighting in a long back-and-forth before Biden cut himself off saying, "Anyway, my time’s up.”

At the end of the night, and for weeks after, that was the moment viewers and pundits alike remembered from the debate. And Harris was largely celebrated as the winner of that interaction.