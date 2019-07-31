The Girls Are Back: Haim's 'Summer Girl' Video Is All About That Sax

Jasper Rischen

Haim are back, and not a moment too soon. Just in time for the dog days of summer, the trio of SoCal sisters have returned with the warm and jazzy "Summer Girl," which they debuted at a show in L.A. earlier this month, and which marks their first new music since 2017's Something to Tell You.

Danielle takes lead vocals here, and in the accompanying video, she leads sisters Este and Alana through the streets of L.A., shedding layers upon layers of clothing until they get down to something more seasonally appropriate. "I'm your summer girl, I'm your summer girl," she gently reassures, glancing at a guy with a massive saxophone trailing her. They eventually come face-to-face at a movie theater, where she instructs him, "Walk beside me / Not behind me / Feel my unconditional love." Soak up all those fuzzy feelings in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video below.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (July 30), Danielle opened up about the new song's inspiration, revealing that she wrote it around the time her partner, producer Ariel Rechtshaid, was sick.

"I wrote it around the time my partner was diagnosed with cancer a couple years ago while we were making STTY. (he's in the clear now!)," she wrote. "We were touring on and off at this time and every time we were on the phone with each other or when I would come home in between shows, I wanted to be this light that shined on him when he was feeling very dark. I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless. so I kept singing these lines – I'm your sunny girl/ I'm your fuzzy girl/ I'm your summer girl – over the bass line. Summer girl stuck."

Danielle took the demo to Rostam Batmanglij, who wrote the sax melody and added the bass parts, intentionally keeping the musical cues from Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side" as an homage to him. And just a couple weeks later, Haim delivers the "Summer Girl" video as a way of "releasing new music as we're working on it." Hopefully that means album No. 3 is on the way!