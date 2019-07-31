After All That, Woodstock 50 Has Officially Been Canceled

(Jim Dyson/Getty Images)/(Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP)/(Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Woodstock 50, the 2019 festival that was supposed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the original "three days of peace, love, and music" in 1969, has officially been canceled, reports Variety. Organizers released a statement confirming the news on Wednesday (July 31). "We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the festival we imagined," said Michael Lang, perhaps the most visible organizer throughout the fest's long few months of permit and performer challenges.

The official cancellation comes after a slew of headliners and performers such as Miley Cyrus, The Raconteurs, and Jay-Z reportedly pulled out of the festival in recent days.

The festival was originally announced in March and was supposed to run from August 16 to August 18, though it soon found its fair share of logistical troubles. It was initially set to take place in Watkins Glen, New York, though complications forced Lang and organizers to seek potential alternate homes, first in in Vernon, New York, then Merriweather Post Pavilion near Baltimore.

Woodstock 50 was slated to be massive. In addition to thematically linking back to the original iconic gathering in 1969, a whole host of A-list artists were booked to perform over course of its three days, including Chance the Rapper, Halsey, Janelle Monáe, Earl Sweatshirt, Common, Vince Staples, and many more.