Promises, Promises: Will Ex On The Beach's Aubrey Really Stick With Mark?

She says she won't drop him even when her former flame arrives

There's "a thing" developing between Aubrey and Mark on Ex on the Beach -- and during tonight's episode, the singer and the Big Brother alum got a bit closer on the couch . But will the canoodling continue after her former flame arrives?

Before we address said mysterious ex -- who has yet to crash ashore -- the two had no problem giving each other compliments; she called him "handsome," while he stated that she looked "gorgeous as always" and "absolutely beautiful."

"I enjoy sitting on his lap -- I don't know we're having a thing," she reflected in an interview. A thing is something?

But since this is Ex on the Beach, she had to bring up the obviously imminent arrival.

"I'm not going to just drop you cause my ex comes," Aubrey told Mark. "I don't know how it's going to be, but I'm going to be honest with you every step of the way. And if anyone speaks for me, come talk to me first."

Mark was relishing it all and "enjoying their time together." And it only got hotter, thanks to a sushi date during which Mark put wasabi all over his body. Yeah, it stings.

While Aubrey isn't ready to declare Mark her "future baby daddy," he is developing into something more than a "cuddle buddy." And they both love the Japanese cuisine. But will it all change when Aubrey's erstwhile love comes to the beach? Give your guesses in the comments, then keep watching Ex on the Beach every Thursday at 9/8c.