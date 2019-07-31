14 K-pop Songs That Will Help You Bring Big Leo Energy To Any Situation

Transparent Arts / BigHit Entertainment / Blockberry Creative

By Tássia Assis

It's finally that time of year all Leos have been waiting for: their own astrological season. Last week, the sun slipped away from the nurturing waters of Cancer to take the spotlight on the Lion's blazing stage. There's no hiding in the coziness of a shell anymore — this is a time to bask in the glow and glory of your own power.

Even if you're not that into astrology, chances are you have met at least one person who was boastful about being a Leo. It's because the natives of this sign embrace the characteristics of their representative animal — the lion — quite literally: they are proud, extremely loyal, and will do anything to protect their pride. However, that apparent self-assurance often hides deep insecurities. On a bad day, Leos can be arrogant, jealous, and even aggressive. Some go to the extremes of seeking validation under any cost, and others isolate themselves out of fear of rejection. No matter what the behavior, a Leo's ego is a Big Deal.

And while not all lions feel confident under the spotlight, there's always a little something making eyes turn and jaws drop in their presence; magnetism is part of their cosmic constitution. And so, Leo season is the time to assess our own egos. To get inspired, take a seat, and watch how the lion's energy unfurls in this K-pop playlist:

(Lyrics via Color Coded Lyrics)