Little Monsters Paints Lupita Nyong'o As The Perkiest Zombie Slayer Ever

Neon/Hulu

Lupita Nyong'o is just an amazing ray of sunshine in whatever she's in, whether she's facing off against the Tethered in Jordan Peele's Us or dispensing wisdom in Star Wars. Now, she's showing us her positive side – positively gory.

Little Monsters, directed by Abe Forsythe, is a surreal look into a vision of the zombie apocalypse as a hapless musician named Dave (Alexander England) volunteers to chaperone his nephew's kindergarten class on a fear trip after he decides he's totally into "fearless" Miss Caroline (Nyong'o). Of course, things don't go exactly as Dave plans. He's got to contend with a whole class of kids, the popular TV personality Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad), and yes, the zombie apocalypse.

So Lupita is out here really doing her best to try and keep the kids in her care safe and happy while clobbering zombies and keeping a smile on her face. Your fave could never – and if they could, they wouldn't be doing it with nearly as much gusto as Miss Caroline.

If it weren't already clear from the comedic sensibilities in the trailer or the hilarious takes between avoiding zombies, this is a more lighthearted twist on the genre that's got plenty of heart, presumably plucked freshly from the chest of a passersby. Or another zombie. Who knows?

Neon/Hulu

The film already debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in January (to an adoring crowd), but it doesn't look to be timed to an official release in theaters across the country just yet.

Hopefully we don't have to wait too long, as it seems to be the cure for the common zombie movie in every discernible way. And just look at those kids! So cute! Sure, they may be scarred for life, but they're out here getting valuable extracurricular knowledge, and they can't teach how to avoid having your face bitten off in school.