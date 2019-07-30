From the Star-Spangled Banner to apparent spellcasting

It's A 'Dark Psychic Force': The Best Memes From The Democratic Primary Debate

By Lauren Rearick

After a month-long vacation from hilarious memes and social media-induced night-terrors involving presidents in bathrobes, Twitter officially welcomed back the Democratic presidential hopefuls for the second round of primary debates. Things got underway on Tuesday, July 30, when the first of ten candidates took to the stage in Detroit, Michigan, to share their planned policies, and even some dance moves.

In case you missed a minute of the action or the apparent spellcasting, we’ve rounded up some of the evening’s best memes. And if you want more, you’re in luck: ten more candidates will take to the stage on Wednesday, July 31.

Who really knows the words to the “Star-Spangled Banner?”

Stepping into the debate spotlight is nerve-wracking enough, and as some candidates demonstrated, singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” proved even more challenging.

Marianne Williamson Cast a Spell On Viewers

Is it possible that the entirety of tonight’s debate was all a magical illusion staged by Marianne Williamson?

We’ve All Been There, Tim Ryan

The evening wasn’t complete without Twitter picking up on the unexpected look of terror expressed by Tim Ryan.

No One Told Us Jerry Seinfield Was Attending

For one brief moment, Marianne Williamson helped Seinfield temporarily return to television.

Pete Buttgieg Had a Very Important Message

Forget foreign policy, Pete Buttgieg apparently had another topic to discuss: his age.

And Now a Dance Break

Phew, that’s certainly a lot to catch up on. Thank goodness we had Bernie Sanders on hand to provide us with a dance break.

The Great Elizabeth Warren and John Delaney Face Off

Technically, 10 different democratic candidates were on stage: But the most epic and meme-worthy showdown might have been There were plenty of meme-worthy moments to be had during Tuesday evening’s debate, including an epic showdown between Elizabeth Warren and John Delaney.

Dark Psychic Force

Forget the upcoming It sequel, the scariest thing coming our way is apparently a dark psychic force.